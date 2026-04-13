MTL@NYI: Game recap

Suzuki reaches 100-point mark, Habs roll past Isles

20260412_MTLNYI_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ELMONT – A three-goal flurry in the second period made the difference in the Canadiens’ 4-1 win over the Islanders on Sunday. 

 Nick Suzuki became the fifth player in franchise history to record a 100-point season with a goal and an assist. The captain was one of four Montreal skaters to register two points on the night. 

David Reinbacher earned his first point in his NHL debut with an assist on Alex Newhook’s second-period marker. Ivan Demidov and Zachary Bolduc also lit the lamp in the winning effort. 

Jacob Fowler allowed just one goal on 31 shots to record his ninth win of the campaign. 

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 15:56 0-[1] Suzuki (Slafkovsky, Hutson)

MTL@NYI: Suzuki scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P2 16:24 0-[2] Demidov (Suzuki, Hutson) - PPG

MTL@NYI: Demidov scores PPG against Ilya Sorokin

P2 16:51 0-[3] Newhook (Bolduc, Reinbacher)

MTL@NYI: Newhook scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P3 19:45 1-[4] Bolduc (Newhook, Dach)

MTL@NYI: Bolduc scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

Islanders goals

P3 08:45 [1]-3 Cizikas (Mayfield, Pulock)

What’s next  

The Canadiens hop on a quick flight to Philadelphia postgame where the team will enjoy a day off on Monday, before wrapping up the regular season against the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

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