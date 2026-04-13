MTL@NYI: Game recap

ELMONT – A three-goal flurry in the second period made the difference in the Canadiens’ 4-1 win over the Islanders on Sunday.

Nick Suzuki became the fifth player in franchise history to record a 100-point season with a goal and an assist. The captain was one of four Montreal skaters to register two points on the night.

David Reinbacher earned his first point in his NHL debut with an assist on Alex Newhook’s second-period marker. Ivan Demidov and Zachary Bolduc also lit the lamp in the winning effort.

Jacob Fowler allowed just one goal on 31 shots to record his ninth win of the campaign.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.