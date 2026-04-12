David Reinbacher recalled from Laval Rocket

The 21-year-old defenseman has yet to make his NHL debut

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

ELMONT – The Canadiens announced on Sunday morning that defenseman David Reinbacher has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The call-up came minutes after the team announced that blue-liner Noah Dobson sustained an upper-body injury. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. 

Reinbacher, 21, has tallied 24 points (5G, 19A) with Laval this season. He’s also posted a +18 differential and totaled 57 penalty minutes with the Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate in 2025-26. 

A fifth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Reinbacher has yet to make his NHL debut.

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