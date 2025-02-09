MTL@TBL: Game recap

MONTREAL – ‘Twas not a Super Sunday for the Canadiens—but not for lack of effort.

Montreal’s comeback bid fell short, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre in the hours leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Down 4-1 at the 6:43 mark of the second period, the Habs poured on the pressure, cutting the deficit to one but that’s as close as they would come.

Brendan Gallagher scored a pair of goals and Christian Dvorak added another for the home side in the loss.

The Canadiens outshot the Lightning 35-21 on Sunday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.