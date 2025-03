ST. LOUIS – The Blues proved why they are the hottest team in the National Hockey League right now, dismissing the Canadiens 6-1 at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Nick Suzuki scored Montreal’s lone tally, redirecting a Lane Hutson shot in the first period.

Beyond that, it was all St. Louis. The Blues converted five unanswered goals to gain a 6-1 advantage and secure their seventh straight win.

