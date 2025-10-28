MTL@SEA: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens continue to specialize in drama, and Saturday night in Vancouver was no exception. Montreal edged out the Canucks 4-3, marking their seventh one-goal decision of the season. Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Mike Matheson and Ivan Demidov supplied the offense, while Jakub Dobes remained perfect, improving to 5-0-0. With that, he becomes the first rookie goaltender in NHL history to open back-to-back seasons with five straight wins. Martin St-Louis’ squad will aim to close out this Western swing with a third victory on Tuesday in Seattle.

The Kraken are also coming off a win, defeating Edmonton 3-2 at home on Saturday. Rookie Berkly Catton picked up his first point at Climate Pledge Arena, while Jordan Eberle struck twice to power Seattle to a second straight victory. The Kraken will be looking to keep the streak going, as they seek revenge on Montreal’s overtime win on October 14 at the Bell Centre, where Cole Caufield capped a 5-4 thriller.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 14 vs. SEA : 5-4 (OT) MTL

Oct. 28 @ SEA :

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Ivan Demidov is settling into NHL life fast. With six points in his last five games and nine on the season, he’s tied with Lane Hutson for third on the team and leads all NHL rookies. His three-point performance (1G, 2A) in Vancouver made him the first rookie in 36 years to record three points in a single game before turning 20 in franchise history.

Jordan Eberle comes in hot as well, with six points in his last five contests. His goal on Saturday was his 70th in a Kraken uniform, making him the only active NHL player to score 70+ goals with three different clubs (Edmonton, New York Islanders and Seattle).

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-KRAKEN

Here’s how the Canadiens and Kraken match up by the numbers: