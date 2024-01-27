MTL@PIT: What you need to know

PITTSBURGH – The Canadiens are set to play their 7,000th game in NHL history when they take to the ice at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday against the Penguins.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. Martin St-Louis’ contingent returned to the win column with a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Sean Monahan spoiled Patrick Roy’s homecoming and the Isles’ comeback effort, too, burying his second of the game with 2:12 remaining to put the home side on top. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist for the Habs, who converted on a pair of power play opportunities in the opening frame to build a three-goal lead. New York responded thereafter with three unanswered of their own, but Montreal got the last laugh to secure their 10th win at the Bell Centre this season. Samuel Montembeault answered the bell against the Islanders, stopping 43 of the 46 shots he faced. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson picked up an assist in the contest, and is now one point away from tying his career high in points in a single season. Fittingly, he’ll get the chance to do so tonight against his former team.