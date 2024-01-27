MTL@PIT: What you need to know

Habs on the brink of two franchise milestones ahead of their weekend matchup with the Pens

cms-20240127-mtl-pit-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

PITTSBURGH – The Canadiens are set to play their 7,000th game in NHL history when they take to the ice at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday against the Penguins.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Martin St-Louis’ contingent returned to the win column with a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Sean Monahan spoiled Patrick Roy’s homecoming and the Isles’ comeback effort, too, burying his second of the game with 2:12 remaining to put the home side on top. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist for the Habs, who converted on a pair of power play opportunities in the opening frame to build a three-goal lead. New York responded thereafter with three unanswered of their own, but Montreal got the last laugh to secure their 10th win at the Bell Centre this season. Samuel Montembeault answered the bell against the Islanders, stopping 43 of the 46 shots he faced. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson picked up an assist in the contest, and is now one point away from tying his career high in points in a single season. Fittingly, he’ll get the chance to do so tonight against his former team.

Recap: Islanders at Canadiens 1.25.24

2. The Penguins complete the tail end of a back-to-back at home when the Canadiens visit on Saturday. Pittsburgh dropped a third straight decision on Friday at PPG Paints Arena, this time by way of a shootout to the Florida Panthers. Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin lit the lamp for the Pens, and Erik Karlsson stretched his point streak to 10 games in the loss. Tristan Jarry had the night off in net, meaning he is likely to get the start against the Habs.

Mike Sullivan’s troops are in the midst of an up-and-down season with a 21-17-7 record through 45 games. Though near the basement in the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins are only six points off pace in the race for the final wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. They do, however have games in hand on each of the four teams they’re currently chasing.

Pittsburgh owns the upper hand in the season series, having defeated Montreal in a 12-round (!) shootout at the Bell Centre on Dec. 13.

3. The Canadiens’ next away goal with be the team’s 10,000th in NHL history. Ahead of Saturday’s outing, the Habs have scored 9,953 goals in regulation and overtime and have added 46 shootout winners bringing their current total to 9,999. Meanwhile, Montreal is set to play their 7,000th game in NHL history on the weekend and will become the first franchise all-time to ever reach that feat.

Editor’s note: Per the league’s statistics, shootout deciders are registered as official goals for.

4. Caufield is currently riding a career-high eight-game point streak, during which he’s netted six goals and collected five assists for 11 points. After a rather slow start to the season, the 23-year-old is now on pace for a near 30-goal season. Caufield ranks second on the team in points (38) behind Suzuki (41) who, according to the NHL’s Public Relations, posted the 60th multi-point game of his career at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Jake Allen will get the start in goal. Habs fans can catch the action on Citytv, CBC, Sportsnet Pittsburgh or TVA Sports, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

News Feed

Gallagher suspended five games for illegal check to the head

Updates from practice – Jan. 26

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate – Jan. 25

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Lucas Condotta recalled from the Laval Rocket

Joshua Roy loaned to Laval Rocket

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 24

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Mitchell Stephens loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 23

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

New cups produced with Rio Tinto aluminium to debut at the Bell Centre

CH Weekly: January 22 to 28

Arber Xhekaj recalled from Laval Rocket

Barron loaned to Laval, Stephens on waivers 

Updates from practice - Jan. 22

MTL@BOS: Game recap