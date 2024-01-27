MTL@PIT: What you need to know

2. The Penguins complete the tail end of a back-to-back at home when the Canadiens visit on Saturday. Pittsburgh dropped a third straight decision on Friday at PPG Paints Arena, this time by way of a shootout to the Florida Panthers. Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin lit the lamp for the Pens, and Erik Karlsson stretched his point streak to 10 games in the loss. Tristan Jarry had the night off in net, meaning he is likely to get the start against the Habs.

Mike Sullivan’s troops are in the midst of an up-and-down season with a 21-17-7 record through 45 games. Though near the basement in the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins are only six points off pace in the race for the final wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. They do, however have games in hand on each of the four teams they’re currently chasing.

Pittsburgh owns the upper hand in the season series, having defeated Montreal in a 12-round (!) shootout at the Bell Centre on Dec. 13.

3. The Canadiens’ next away goal with be the team’s 10,000th in NHL history. Ahead of Saturday’s outing, the Habs have scored 9,953 goals in regulation and overtime and have added 46 shootout winners bringing their current total to 9,999. Meanwhile, Montreal is set to play their 7,000th game in NHL history on the weekend and will become the first franchise all-time to ever reach that feat.

Editor’s note: Per the league’s statistics, shootout deciders are registered as official goals for.

4. Caufield is currently riding a career-high eight-game point streak, during which he’s netted six goals and collected five assists for 11 points. After a rather slow start to the season, the 23-year-old is now on pace for a near 30-goal season. Caufield ranks second on the team in points (38) behind Suzuki (41) who, according to the NHL’s Public Relations, posted the 60th multi-point game of his career at the Bell Centre on Thursday.