Gallagher suspended five games for illegal check to the head

NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been suspended for five games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during NHL Game No. 748 in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:50 of the third period. Gallagher was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Gallagher will forfeit $169,270.85. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.