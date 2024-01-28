MTL@PIT: Game recap

PITTSBURGH – The Canadiens head into the bye week on the heels of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Montreal controlled play for most of the overtime frame, but Marcus Pettersson converted on a 2-on-1 to seal the deal for the home side.

Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky hit the back of the net for the Canadiens, and Cole Caufield extended his career-high point streak to nine games with his 22nd assist of the year. Jake Allen turned aside 30 shots in the loss.

Guhle’s opening marker was the Habs’ 10,000th away goal in team history. The milestone comes in Montreal’s 7,000thgame all-time and 3,498th on the road.

Lars Eller, who played six seasons for the Canadiens (2010-2016), scored for the Penguins in his 1000th career NHL game.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 15:53 [1]-0 Guhle (Matheson, Caufield)