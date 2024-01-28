MTL@PIT: Game recap

Guhle scores 10,000th away goal in Habs history, but Pens escape with OT win

20240127_MTLPIT_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

PITTSBURGH – The Canadiens head into the bye week on the heels of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Montreal controlled play for most of the overtime frame, but Marcus Pettersson converted on a 2-on-1 to seal the deal for the home side.

Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky hit the back of the net for the Canadiens, and Cole Caufield extended his career-high point streak to nine games with his 22nd assist of the year. Jake Allen turned aside 30 shots in the loss.

Guhle’s opening marker was the Habs’ 10,000th away goal in team history. The milestone comes in Montreal’s 7,000thgame all-time and 3,498th on the road.

Lars Eller, who played six seasons for the Canadiens (2010-2016), scored for the Penguins in his 1000th career NHL game.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2n4YcVLBUl/

Montreal goals

P1 15:53 [1]-0 Guhle (Matheson, Caufield)

MTL@PIT: Guhle scores goal against Tristan Jarry

P2 12:23 [2]-1 Slafkovsky (Monahan, Suzuki) - PPG

MTL@PIT: Slafkovsky scores goal against Tristan Jarry

Pittsburgh goals

P2 04:05 1-[1] Eller (Puustinen, Rakell)

P3 10:03 2-[2] Guentzel (Crosby, Pettersson)

OT 02:43 2-[3] Pettersson (Rakell, Malkin)

What’s next

The Canadiens are next in action on Feb. 6 in Washington, following the bye week. Nick Suzuki will represent the team at the 2024 NHL All-Star game in Toronto on Feb. 3. Fans in Canada catch the festivities on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

