CAR@MTL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens are coming off a commanding 7-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday at the Bell Centre. It was another important win for Martin St-Louis' men as they continue to hold onto the third spot in the Atlantic Division with 86 points. The Habs are set to play the second game of a three-game homestand before hitting the road for five contests.,

The Hurricanes for their part captured a third win in a row following a 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Carolina will wrap up a three-game road trip tonight and will be looking to even the season series against the Canadiens after losing on New Year’s Day to Montreal on home ice. As mentioned earlier, the Canes are first in the Eastern Conference with 96 points.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 1 @ CAR: 7-5 MTL

Mar. 24 vs. CAR:

Mar. 29 @ CAR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

The last time these two clubs faced each other, seven different Habs scored against the Canes, one of which was Juraj Slafkovsky. Not only did he score the eventual game-winning goal and register two points (1G, 1A) in the win, but the 21-year-old winger was also named the first star of the game. And although that was back in January, the product of Kosice, SVK has been on fire as of late, recording four points (2G, 2A) against the Isles on Saturday and extending his point streak to six games. He’s only three goals away from reaching the 30-goal plateau, which would be a first for Slafkovsky.

On the other end of the ice, Seth Jarvis put up a three-point performance (1G, 2A) on Sunday. The 24-year-old forward is on a three-game point streak (1G, 5A) and has registered 59 points in 62 games this season. He is only four goals and five assists away from matching career highs in goals (33) and assists (35).

BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: