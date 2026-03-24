CAR@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will host the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 team, the Carolina Hurricanes, on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs host Canes on Jake Evans Bobblehead Night at the Bell Centre
MONTREAL – The Canadiens will host the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 team, the Carolina Hurricanes, on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Jake Evans Bobblehead Night presented by RONA
Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Tuesday for the fourth bobblehead giveaway of the 2025-26 season. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jake Evans bobblehead, courtesy of RONA.
The collectibles will be distributed at all entrances. Note that doors giving access to M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec and suites open at 5:00 p.m. while doors for the rest of the arena open at 5:30 p.m.
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens are coming off a commanding 7-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday at the Bell Centre. It was another important win for Martin St-Louis' men as they continue to hold onto the third spot in the Atlantic Division with 86 points. The Habs are set to play the second game of a three-game homestand before hitting the road for five contests.,
The Hurricanes for their part captured a third win in a row following a 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Carolina will wrap up a three-game road trip tonight and will be looking to even the season series against the Canadiens after losing on New Year’s Day to Montreal on home ice. As mentioned earlier, the Canes are first in the Eastern Conference with 96 points.
SEASON SERIES
Jan. 1 @ CAR: 7-5 MTL
Mar. 24 vs. CAR:
Mar. 29 @ CAR:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
The last time these two clubs faced each other, seven different Habs scored against the Canes, one of which was Juraj Slafkovsky. Not only did he score the eventual game-winning goal and register two points (1G, 1A) in the win, but the 21-year-old winger was also named the first star of the game. And although that was back in January, the product of Kosice, SVK has been on fire as of late, recording four points (2G, 2A) against the Isles on Saturday and extending his point streak to six games. He’s only three goals away from reaching the 30-goal plateau, which would be a first for Slafkovsky.
On the other end of the ice, Seth Jarvis put up a three-point performance (1G, 2A) on Sunday. The 24-year-old forward is on a three-game point streak (1G, 5A) and has registered 59 points in 62 games this season. He is only four goals and five assists away from matching career highs in goals (33) and assists (35).
BY THE NUMBERS: CANES-HABS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.