Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 24

‘You’ll see my lineup tonight,’ says St-Louis

EN-THUMB-2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Any potential lineup changes will only be revealed closer to puck drop, confirmed Martin St-Louis following Tuesday’s morning skate at the Bell Centre.

Sixteen players opted into Tuesday’s optional practice downtown:

The Canadiens host Jake Evans Bobblehead Night presented by RONA on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

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