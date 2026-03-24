Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 24

MONTREAL – Any potential lineup changes will only be revealed closer to puck drop, confirmed Martin St-Louis following Tuesday’s morning skate at the Bell Centre.
Sixteen players opted into Tuesday’s optional practice downtown:
‘You’ll see my lineup tonight,’ says St-Louis
MONTREAL – Any potential lineup changes will only be revealed closer to puck drop, confirmed Martin St-Louis following Tuesday’s morning skate at the Bell Centre.
Sixteen players opted into Tuesday’s optional practice downtown:
The Canadiens host Jake Evans Bobblehead Night presented by RONA on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.