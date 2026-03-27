$358,110 raised by the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation during RadioTéléDON

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation is proud to announce the success of the 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON, presented in collaboration with Bell Media. Thanks to the generosity of fans, partners, and the public across Quebec, a record-breaking $358,110 was raised to encourage underprivileged youth to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle through the Bleu Blanc Bouge program and grants awarded each year to various charitable organizations.

This year's RadioTéléDON was broadcast on RDS, 98.5 FM and TSN 690 on March 17, 2026, coinciding with the Montreal Canadiens’ final matchup of the season against the Boston Bruins. A record number of donors tuned in to contribute over the phone, online or by text message. Fans could also bid in the auction for jerseys featuring a patch celebrating the Foundation’s 25th anniversary, worn by the players during the RadioTéléDON — including the jersey worn for Brendan Gallagher’s 900th NHL game and Cole Caufield’s 40th goal of the season — or purchase mystery bags offered exclusively to RDS viewers.

“We are deeply grateful for the commitment and generosity displayed by the public and Canadiens fans, who, for the 17th consecutive year, have answered our call to solidarity. Every donation helps youth from underprivileged backgrounds stay active, learn, and thrive, while also supporting major, impactful community projects such as the construction of our two new Bleu Blanc Bouge refrigerated outdoor rinks in Sorel-Tracy and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued partners and the entire Canadiens family, whose support was essential in making this year’s RadioTéléDON a resounding success,” said Geneviève Paquette, President and Executive Director of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

All supporters who donated $50 or more will receive a commemorative photo from the 2025-26 season, in addition to being automatically entered into a contest to win a pair of round-trip tickets to a destination of their choice served by Air Canada. The draw will take place on March 31.

To date, over $2.8 million has been raised and redistributed throughout Quebec thanks to the generosity of donors, the dedication of volunteers and the support of partners since the very first edition of the RadioTéléDON. Year after year, these funds allow the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation to continue its mission to help vulnerable youth across the province, in part by offering introductory ice skating and ball hockey programs during the school year, as well as overnight camp stays over the summer holiday. A portion of the proceeds is also donated each year to community organizations to carry out projects and activities that allow children in need to adopt healthy lifestyle habits through physical activity. The Foundation will soon unveil the full list of organizations that will receive funding this spring to get local youth active.

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and its Board of Directors would like to express their sincere gratitude to Bell Media and the team’s rightsholders for their exceptional support. In addition to actively participating in fundraising efforts, the broadcasters also helped showcase the Foundation’s programs and initiatives, which aim to meaningfully support the health and well-being of the most vulnerable youth. The success of this 17th edition would not have been possible without the involvement of former and current Canadiens players, their spouses, numerous sports and cultural personalities and members of the organization who all graciously volunteered their time to collect donations over the phone.

Finally, the Foundation thanks fans everywhere for their generosity and unwavering support. Those wishing to continue supporting the cause can still do so at fondation.canadiens.com.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in August 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community through its Bleu Blanc Bouge program and donations to more than 1,000 non-profits working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the Bleu Blanc Bouge program – which consists of building and then activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to community organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit fondation.canadiens.com.