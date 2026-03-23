Caufield named NHL’s third star of the week

MONTREAL – The NHL announced on Monday that Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is the League’s third star of the week for the period ending on March 22, 2026.

Caufield, 25, registered eight points (4G, 4A) in three games last week. On Tuesday, the winger scored the overtime winner against the Boston Bruins to hit the 40-goal milestone in a single season for the first time in his career. He also became the first Habs player to achieve the feat since Vincent Damphousse during the 1993-94 season.

After picking up an assist in Thursday’s loss in Detroit, Caufield finished the week on a high note with a five-point outing, including a hat trick, in Saturday’s win against the New York Islanders. It was his second hat trick of the season, and third of his career. Caufield’s 43 goals so far this season rank second in the NHL, two behind Nathan MacKinnon (45).