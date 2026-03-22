NYI@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Mr. Saturday Night, aka Cole Caufield, delivered his second hat trick of the season, and the Canadiens ousted the New York Islanders 7-3 at the Bell Centre.

The three-goal performance from Montreal’s No. 13 was his third of his NHL career. He finished the night with five points and became the first Hab since Max Domi to register that many points in a game.

In addition to Caufield, Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky contributed to the Canadiens’ four-goal third period to firmly put the game away. Alex Newhook also scored his 10th tally of the season and became the 11th Hab to register at least 10 goals this season.

Finally, Caufield (5 games), Slafkovsky (6 games) and Suzuki (6 games) each extended their respective points streaks. Slafkovsky also passed Stephane Richer (25) for the most power-play goals before age 22 in Canadiens history, while Suzuki became the first Hab since Jeff Petry to register four assists in a game.

Roster

The lone change to tonight’s lineup was made between the pipes, with Jacob Fowler getting the start.