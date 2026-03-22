NYI@MTL: Game recap

Four-goal third period leads Habs past Isles

20260321_NYIMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Mr. Saturday Night, aka Cole Caufield, delivered his second hat trick of the season, and the Canadiens ousted the New York Islanders 7-3 at the Bell Centre. 

The three-goal performance from Montreal’s No. 13 was his third of his NHL career. He finished the night with five points and became the first Hab since Max Domi to register that many points in a game. 

In addition to Caufield, Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky contributed to the Canadiens’ four-goal third period to firmly put the game away. Alex Newhook also scored his 10th tally of the season and became the 11th Hab to register at least 10 goals this season. 

Finally, Caufield (5 games), Slafkovsky (6 games) and Suzuki (6 games) each extended their respective points streaks. Slafkovsky also passed Stephane Richer (25) for the most power-play goals before age 22 in Canadiens history, while Suzuki became the first Hab since Jeff Petry to register four assists in a game. 

Roster  

The lone change to tonight’s lineup was made between the pipes, with Jacob Fowler getting the start.

The 21-year-old netminder turned aside 19 shots. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals  

P1 04:10 0-[1] Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Caufield) - PPG

NYI@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P2 17:49 2-[2] Newhook (Guhle, Kapanen)

NYI@MTL: Newhook scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P2 19:08 2-[3] Caufield (Suzuki, Slafkovsky) - PPG

NYI@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P3 03:17 3-[4] Guhle (Carrier, Gallagher)

NYI@MTL: Guhle scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P3 08:08 3-[5] Slafkovsky (Caufield, Suzuki)

NYI@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P3 11:20 3-[6] Caufield (Slafkovsky, Guhle)

NYI@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

P3 14:59 3-[7] Caufield (Suzuki) - PPG

NYI@MTL: Caufield scores PPG against David Rittich

New York goals  

P1 06:46 [1]-1 Heineman (Lee) - PPG 

P1 13:19 [2]-1 Holmstrom (Pelech)

P3 00:45 [2]-1 Schaefer (Barzal, Horvat) - PPG 

What’s next  

The Canadiens continue their homestand on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes when they host Jake Evans Bobblehead Night of the season presented by RONA. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame vs. NYI: Guhle

Postgame vs. NYI: Slafkovsky

Postgame vs. NYI: Fowler

Postgame vs. NYI: Caufield

Postgame vs. NYI: Suzuki

Postgame vs. NYI: St-Louis

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