Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 26

Eighteen players took part in the session

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – In preparation for their final home game of the month, the Canadiens got to work at the Bell Centre on Thursday. 

Nine forwards, six defensemen and three goalies laced their skates for the optional session.

Game time between the Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

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