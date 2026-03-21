The Canadiens mourn the loss of Rodger Brulotte

MONTREAL – It is with great sadness that the Montreal Canadiens learned of the passing of Rodger Brulotte. At 79 years old, Rodger was a giant of the Quebec media world.

Born in Montreal, on January 4, 1947, Rodger was a larger-than-life character. He initially worked in the sales and marketing departments of the Expos before joining RDS as the team's play-by-play announcer in 1990. Rodger left a lasting impression on sports fans across Quebec, being at the heart of many memorable moments. His infamous "Bonsoir, elle est partie" will remain etched in the collective memory for many years to come. In addition to his years spent at CKAC, RDS and TVA Sports, Rodger also participated in the creation process of the mascot Youppi! in 1979 in collaboration with Roger D. Landry.

Whether it was through his contagious energy or his "Tout partout en ville" articles, which led him to be present at almost all of Montreal's major events, Rodger was a beloved figure. With a career in the sports world spanning more than 55 years, Rodger was able to touch the hearts of many generations with his authenticity behind the microphone.

The organization wishes to offer its most sincere condolences to his wife Pascal Vallée, his family, his friends and his loved ones.