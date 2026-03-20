The Bell Centre turns 30

Ringing in the big 1-0-0

On December 4, 2009, the Montreal Canadiens officially hit centenarian status, celebrating the franchise’s 100th birthday with a tilt against the Boston Bruins. The festivities kicked off with a ceremony that lasted just over 60 minutes, including a pregame warmup featuring two dozen former Habs legends from Guy Lafleur and Serge Savard to Patrick Roy and Ken Dryden suited up in full gear. The ceremony also included guest appearances by celebs and former foes, with Hollywood fan Viggo Mortensen taking the mic to introduce Lafleur and “Mr. Hockey” himself, Gordie Howe, stepping up to introduce Jean Béliveau to the dais.

The Habs then surprised the more than 21,000 fans in attendance by retiring not one, but two more legendary jerseys, sending Emile “Butch” Bouchard’s No. 3 and Elmer Lach’s No. 16 to the rafters, bringing the team’s total to 15 numbers retired in honor of 18 players. Finally, the festivities capped off with a family photo at center ice, with more former players joining the party to snap an iconic photo alongside the current roster.

The present-day Habs kept the good times rolling, with Mike Cammalleri netting a hat trick en route to a 5-1 drubbing of their longtime Original Six rivals in front of a capacity crowd.

Comebacks and special moments

The building has played host to an untold number of special moments, both on the ice and off it. Opposing players often talk about hearing the roar from the crowd in recognition of a deft defensive play, or of the buzz building in the amphitheater any time the Habs build momentum on the ice.

There are two comeback moments that stand out above the rest.

The first one occurred in April 2002, when Saku Koivu returned to the ice after missing 79 games while battling cancer. The captain was greeted by a rousing and extended – and certainly emotional – ovation by the sold-out crowd, and the energy continued as the Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators that night to book their ticket to the playoffs.

The second moment also involved Koivu, but it was a comeback of a different kind. On February 19, 2008, the Canadiens went down 5-0 to the New York Rangers after just over 25 minutes of play, but scored five unanswered goals to take the game to a shootout, where Koivu would score the only goal to complete the comeback for Montreal. It was the first time the Canadiens had come back from a 5-0 deficit to win a game, and the contest remains etched in the memories of all who witnessed it.