CAR@MTL: Game recap

Dobes makes a career-high 41 saves to lead the Habs over the Canes

20260324_CARMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 

A trio of active point streaks were kept alive as Cole Caufield (6 games), Juraj Slafkovsky (7 games) and Nick Suzuki (7 games) extended their personal streaks. Caufield and Slafkovsky notched their 44th and 28th goals of the season, respectively. 

In addition to the latter pair, Oliver Kapanen, Ivan Demidov and Jake Evans also found the back of the net.  For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster  

Josh Anderson, who missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup, meaning Joe Veleno was made a healthy scratch. Jakub Dobes defended the cage and turned aside 41 shots, which is a career high for the 24-year-old netminder.

Montreal goals  

P1 12:11 2-[1] Kapanen (Struble, Demidov)

CAR@MTL: Kapanen scores goal against Frederik Andersen

P2 05:49 2-[2] Caufield (Suzuki, Slafkovsky)

Cole Caufield with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

P2 09:19 2-[2] Slafkovsky (Caufield, Dobson)

CAR@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Frederik Andersen

P3 13:53 2-[3] Demidov (Unassisted)

CAR@MTL: Demidov scores goal against Frederik Andersen

P3 19:00 2-[4] Evans (Carrier) - EN

Jake Evans with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina goals  

P1 02:36 [1]-0 Ehlers (Svechnikov, Jarvis) - PPG 

P1 07:07 [2]-0 Staal (Unassisted) 

What’s next  

The Canadiens conclude their three-game homestand on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame vs. CAR: Slafkovsky

Postgame vs. CAR: Dobson

Postgame vs. CAR: Caufield

Postgame vs. CAR: St-Louis

Postgame vs. CAR: Suzuki

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