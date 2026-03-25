CAR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

A trio of active point streaks were kept alive as Cole Caufield (6 games), Juraj Slafkovsky (7 games) and Nick Suzuki (7 games) extended their personal streaks. Caufield and Slafkovsky notched their 44th and 28th goals of the season, respectively.

In addition to the latter pair, Oliver Kapanen, Ivan Demidov and Jake Evans also found the back of the net. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Josh Anderson, who missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup, meaning Joe Veleno was made a healthy scratch. Jakub Dobes defended the cage and turned aside 41 shots, which is a career high for the 24-year-old netminder.