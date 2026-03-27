Three-year, entry-level contract for Owen Protz

The 20-year-old led the Bulldogs with 84 penalty minutes this season

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2026-27 to 2028-29) with defenseman Owen Protz. 

Protz, 20, played 64 games with the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL this season, scoring five goals and adding 18 assists. The Ottawa, ON native led his team with 84 penalty minutes. Protz, who tied a career-high in goals, helped the Bulldogs to a first-place finish in the OHL standings for the regular season. Brantford is starting their first-round series against the Sudbury Wolves on Friday night. 

Protz has played 198 OHL games with the Bulldogs and Wolves since making his debut in 2022-23, producing 74 points (13G, 61A) and serving 190 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound rearguard also played 17 playoff contests, where he recorded one goal and added seven helpers. 

Protz was selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

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