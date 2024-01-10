MTL@PHI: What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA – The Canadiens look for consecutive wins as they descend on Wells Fargo Center for a date with the Flyers in the teams’ first meeting of the season on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Feeling good, like they should. The Canadiens pack their bags for the City of Brotherly Love on the heels of an emotional shootout win against the Rangers on the weekend, and they’ll look to fill their luggage with two more points on Wednesday. Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan and Joel Armia opened a three-goal lead for Montreal on Saturday, before New York stormed back with three unanswered goals to force an overtime period for the 14th time this season. That solved nothing, so the game went to a shootout where Cole Caufield and Samuel Montembeault proved to be the difference. Montembeault had himself a Carey Price-esque night, stopping 45 of 48 shots – the fourth-highest total in his career to date – and earned first star of the game honors for the second time in as many starts. Heading into Pennsylvania, defenseman Mike Matheson is one point shy of 200 in his career, and only time will tell if he can check off another milestone tonight.