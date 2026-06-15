Bryce Pickford named CHL Defenseman of the Year

He is just the second player in Medicine Hat Tiger history to win the award

Pickford_Bryce

© Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades

By Canadian Hockey League
@CHLHockey News Release

TORONTO – The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is given out annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League. Bryce Pickford of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) earned the honour after authoring one of the greatest goal-scoring seasons by a defenceman in modern CHL history.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect finished the 2025-26 season with 83 points, including 45 goals and 38 assists, along with a plus-55 rating in 55 games. His 45 goals were the most by a CHL defenceman in nearly 40 years, dating back to Greg Hawgood’s 48-goal campaign in 1987-88, and the highest single-season total by a CHL blueliner in the 21st century.

Pickford was the only defenceman to finish among the CHL’s top 10 goal scorers in 2025-26. His 45 goals were tied for second among WHL skaters, while his 19 power-play goals and 11 game-winning goals ranked tied for first in the CHL. The 20-year-old captain from Chauvin, Alta., also helped Medicine Hat claim a second consecutive Central Division title and was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.

With the honour, Pickford becomes the second Medicine Hat Tigers player to win CHL Defenceman of the Year, joining Kris Russell, who earned the award in 2006-07.

Related Content

Bryce Pickford named WHL's Player of the Year

News Feed

Canadiens playoff watch parties raise over $320,000

Cole Caufield named to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team

Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team

Statement following the hiring of Pascal Vincent by the Seattle Kraken

The 2025-26 Canadiens season: one for the books

Thirty-two outstanding student-athletes from Quebec to receive $75,000 in scholarships and services

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield share special NHL Awards moment

Cole Caufield named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner

Nick Suzuki named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner

Canadiens close the book on 2025-26 season

MTL@CAR: Game recap | Game 5

MTL@CAR: What you need to know | Game 5

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Claude Lemieux

CAR@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

Updates from morning skate – May 27

CAR@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

CAR@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Updates from optional morning skate – May 25