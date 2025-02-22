MTL@OTT: What you need to know

KANATA – Following the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Canadiens are back in action in our Nation’s Capital to take on the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Montembeault set to be in net against Ottawa
WHEN
Saturday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Canadian Tire Centre – Kanata, ON
TV & STREAMING
Citytv, Sportsnet East, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal
Ottawa
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 12 vs. OTT: 4-1 MTL
Feb. 22 @ OTT
Mar. 18 vs. OTT
Apr. 11 @ OTT
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
MTL: Alex Newhook will be looking to build on his success this month as the Habs forward has five points in his last five outings, including four assists. He scored against the Senators on October 12 en route to a 4-1 win.
OTT: Tim Stutzle was the lone Senator to score in Ottawa’s loss to the Canadiens earlier this season. Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the German center collected 11 points (2G, 9A) during an eight-game point streak.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Senators match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Senators
25-26-5
RECORD
29-23-4
20.7%
POWER PLAY
23.4%
81.7%
PENALTY KILL
78.2%
2.88
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.80
3.43
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.77
Caufield (26)
GOALS
Tkachuk (21)
Hutson (38)
ASSISTS
Stutzle (39)
Suzuki (52)
POINTS
Stutzle (56)
Suzuki (+3)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Chabot (+14)
Xhekaj (140)
HITS
Tkachuk (188)
LINEUP NEWS
With no morning skate on the docket, the Canadiens will hold a pregame media availability around 11:45 a.m. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.