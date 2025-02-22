MTL@OTT: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

Standings: 7th in the Atlantic Division (55 pts), six points out of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference

Road record: 12-14-1

Last 10 games: 2-7-1

Streak: L3

Injuries: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Emil Heineman* (upper body), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)

*Heineman skated with the Canadiens on Friday in a regular practice jersey and will meet with the medical staff on Saturday.

Ottawa

Standings: 4th in the Atlantic Division (62 pts), occupy the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference

Home record: 16-7-2

Last 10 games: 5-5-0

Streak: L3

Injuries: Shane Pinto (upper body), Josh Norris (undisclosed), Noah Gregor (lower body), Linus Ullmark (day-to-day), Jacob Bernard-Docker (ankle), Nick Cousins (knee)

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 12 vs. OTT: 4-1 MTL

Feb. 22 @ OTT

Mar. 18 vs. OTT

Apr. 11 @ OTT

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Alex Newhook will be looking to build on his success this month as the Habs forward has five points in his last five outings, including four assists. He scored against the Senators on October 12 en route to a 4-1 win.

OTT: Tim Stutzle was the lone Senator to score in Ottawa’s loss to the Canadiens earlier this season. Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the German center collected 11 points (2G, 9A) during an eight-game point streak.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Senators match up by the numbers: