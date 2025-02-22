MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Montembeault set to be in net against Ottawa

cms-20250222-mtl-ott-prev-En
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

KANATA – Following the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Canadiens are back in action in our Nation’s Capital to take on the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN 

Saturday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE 

Canadian Tire Centre – Kanata, ON 

TV & STREAMING 

Citytv, Sportsnet East, TVA Sports 

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

STATISTICS 

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

  • Standings: 7th in the Atlantic Division (55 pts), six points out of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference
  • Road record: 12-14-1
  • Last 10 games: 2-7-1
  • Streak: L3
  • Injuries: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle), Emil Heineman* (upper body), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)
  • *Heineman skated with the Canadiens on Friday in a regular practice jersey and will meet with the medical staff on Saturday.

Ottawa

  • Standings: 4th in the Atlantic Division (62 pts), occupy the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference
  • Home record: 16-7-2
  • Last 10 games: 5-5-0
  • Streak: L3
  • Injuries: Shane Pinto (upper body), Josh Norris (undisclosed), Noah Gregor (lower body), Linus Ullmark (day-to-day), Jacob Bernard-Docker (ankle), Nick Cousins (knee)

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 12 vs. OTT: 4-1 MTL

Feb. 22 @ OTT

Mar. 18 vs. OTT

Apr. 11 @ OTT

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Alex Newhook will be looking to build on his success this month as the Habs forward has five points in his last five outings, including four assists. He scored against the Senators on October 12 en route to a 4-1 win.

OTT: Tim Stutzle was the lone Senator to score in Ottawa’s loss to the Canadiens earlier this season. Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the German center collected 11 points (2G, 9A) during an eight-game point streak.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Senators match up by the numbers:

Canadiens 

📈 

Senators 

25-26-5 

RECORD 

29-23-4 

20.7% 

POWER PLAY 

23.4% 

81.7% 

PENALTY KILL 

78.2% 

2.88 

GOALS FOR/GAME 

2.80 

3.43 

GOALS AGAINST/GAME 

2.77 

Caufield (26) 

GOALS 

Tkachuk (21) 

Hutson (38) 

ASSISTS 

Stutzle (39) 

Suzuki (52) 

POINTS 

Stutzle (56) 

Suzuki (+3) 

+/- DIFFERENTIAL 

Chabot (+14) 

Xhekaj (140) 

HITS 

Tkachuk (188) 

LINEUP NEWS

With no morning skate on the docket, the Canadiens will hold a pregame media availability around 11:45 a.m. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

Related Content

News Feed

Lines at practice – Feb. 21 

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off

Updates from practice – Feb. 19

Reinbacher loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from practice – Feb. 18

Canada beats Finland 5-3 at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland edges Sweden 4-3 in overtime at 4 Nations

My Man: Jordan Leigh on Patrik Laine

Finland loses decisively in 4 Nations opener

Fan vote for NHL’s Quarter-Century Team gets underway

Reporting for national duty

Canadiens to host KISS-themed game on March 3

Canadiens trio ready to roll at 4 Nations

How to watch the Habs at 4 Nations Face-Off

Beck, Mailloux loaned to Laval Rocket

TBL@MTL: Game recap

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: Game recap