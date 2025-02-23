MTL@OTT: Game recap

KANATA – The Canadiens came, they saw, and they conquered the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Josh Anderson, and Juraj Slafkovsky scored as Montreal returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a commanding 5-2 win in the Nation’s Capital.

Six other players registered points for the Habs, including Nick Suzuki who contributed a multi-point effort.

Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves in his first start since winning gold with Team Canada on Thursday.

