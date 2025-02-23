MTL@OTT: Game recap

Canadiens score early and often in rout of Senators

20250222_MTLOTT_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

KANATA – The Canadiens came, they saw, and they conquered the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Josh Anderson, and Juraj Slafkovsky scored as Montreal returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a commanding 5-2 win in the Nation’s Capital.

Six other players registered points for the Habs, including Nick Suzuki who contributed a multi-point effort.

Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves in his first start since winning gold with Team Canada on Thursday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Emil Heineman returned to the lineup on Saturday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on January 13.

Montreal goals

P1 02:28 [1]-0 Gallagher (Unassisted)

MTL@OTT: Gallagher scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P1 04:28 [2]-0 Caufield (Xhekaj, Savard)

MTL@OTT: Caufield scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P1 16:13 [3]-2 Laine (Hutson, Suzuki) – PPG

Patrik Laine with a Powerplay Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

P2 05:14 [4]-2 Anderson (Gallagher, Dvorak)

MTL@OTT: Anderson scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P2 11:32 [5]-2 Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Struble)

MTL@OTT: Slafkovsky scores goal against Linus Ullmark

Ottawa goals

P1 13:20 2-[1] Sanderson (Batherson, Stutzle) – PPG

P1 15:54 2-[2] Stutzle (Unassisted)

What’s next

The Canadiens welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to town on Tuesday. Puck drop at the Bell Centre is scheduled for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame @ OTT: Slafkovsky

Postgame @ OTT: St-Louis

Postgame @ OTT: Montembeault

Postgame @ OTT: Suzuki

Postgame @ OTT: Gallagher

News Feed

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Lines at practice – Feb. 21 

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off

Updates from practice – Feb. 19

Reinbacher loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from practice – Feb. 18

Canada beats Finland 5-3 at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland edges Sweden 4-3 in overtime at 4 Nations

My Man: Jordan Leigh on Patrik Laine

Finland loses decisively in 4 Nations opener

Fan vote for NHL’s Quarter-Century Team gets underway

Reporting for national duty

Canadiens to host KISS-themed game on March 3

Canadiens trio ready to roll at 4 Nations

How to watch the Habs at 4 Nations Face-Off

Beck, Mailloux loaned to Laval Rocket

TBL@MTL: Game recap

TBL@MTL: What you need to know