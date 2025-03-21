MTL@NYI: Game recap

ELMONT – Brendan Gallagher tied the game at 14:16 of the third period to force overtime, but the New York Islanders had the final say, edging the Canadiens 4-3 at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Montreal fought back from down a pair in the final frame to earn a well-deserved and crucial point in the standings. The Habs hold a two-point cushion for the final wild card spot after Thursday’s slate of games.

Joshua Roy and Patrik Laine also scored for the Canadiens, who out shot the Islanders 41-25 in the loss.

