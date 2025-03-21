MTL@NYI: Game recap

Montreal battles back from down a pair to earn hard-fought point in OT

20250320_MTLNYI_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
ELMONT – Brendan Gallagher tied the game at 14:16 of the third period to force overtime, but the New York Islanders had the final say, edging the Canadiens 4-3 at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Montreal fought back from down a pair in the final frame to earn a well-deserved and crucial point in the standings. The Habs hold a two-point cushion for the final wild card spot after Thursday’s slate of games.

Joshua Roy and Patrik Laine also scored for the Canadiens, who out shot the Islanders 41-25 in the loss.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 11:58 [1]-1 Roy (Struble, Laine)

P3 04:32 [2]-3 Laine (Suzuki)

P3 14:16 [3]-3 Gallagher (Unassisted)

New York goals

P1 05:37 0-[1] Duclair (Lee, Pageau) – PPG

P2 16:40 1-[2] Holmstrom (Dobson, DeAngelo) – PPG

P3 02:31 1-[3] Horvat (Dobson, Sorokin)

OT 03:37 3-[4] Horvat (DeAngelo, Sorokin)

What’s next

The Canadiens return to Montreal to host the Colorado Avalanche on First Peoples Celebration Night presented by CN in collaboration with Tim Hortons at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets, click here.

