MTL@NSH: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal is heating up at exactly the right time. With 11 games remaining in the regular season and the playoff race intensifying, the Canadiens rallied off three straight wins at home before setting out on a demanding five-game road trip. Now sitting on a four-point cushion in the postseason picture, the Habs will look to carry that momentum on the road, where they’ve posted an impressive 18-8-8 record this season.

The situation is just as urgent for Nashville. The Predators enter Saturday’s matchup having won four of their last five, a surge that’s pushed them into a playoff spot. The margin for error, however, is razor-thin, as they cling to the final Western Conference wild card position by just one point over the Los Angeles Kings.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 16 vs. NSH: 3-2 MTL (OT)

Mar. 28 @ NSH:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Zachary Bolduc finally broke through on Thursday, snapping a 31-game goal drought in emphatic fashion. The Quebec native added a primary assist and earned first-star honors in what he — and the Canadiens — hope is a timely breakout as the playoff race intensifies.

After a down year for his standards, Steven Stamkos has rediscovered his scoring touch in 2025–26. The 36-year-old has tallied 36 goals this season, including five in his last four outings, and enters Saturday riding a four-game goal streak.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-PREDS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Predators match up by the numbers: