MTL@LAK: What you need to know

Canadiens look for back-to-back wins as they close out California trip in L.A.

cms-20250205-preview-EN-V2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

LOS ANGELES – The Canadiens are back in So-Cal where the team closes out their three-game West Coast road trip against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens left San Jose with a much-needed victory on Tuesday. It wasn’t their prettiest win of the season by any stretch of the imagination, but at the end of the day, the two points is what matters most. Now back in the win column, Martin St-Louis’ group will look to build momentum against a stingy Kings team before heading home for another set of back-to-back games on Super Bowl weekend at the Bell Centre.

Los Angeles is currently navigating the rockiest stretch of their season. The Kings have dropped seven of their last 10 games (three by shutout) and are now clinging to a playoff spot. Overall, offense has been hard to come by for Jim Hiller’s side, scoring at a bottom 10 rate, but they’ve made up for it—and then some—at the other end of the rink. Their structured, shutdown system has neutralized opponents’ offense all year, and with Drew Doughty back on the blue line, that trend is likely to continue as they push for yet another playoff appearance in 2025.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 17 vs. LAK: 4-1 LAK

Feb. 5 @ LAK:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Where there’s a Joel Armia, there’s usually a Jake Evans—especially on the penalty kill. The Canadiens duo have connected for shorthanded tallies in consecutive games and if Armia finds the net while down a man against the Kings, he will become the first player in franchise history to score shorthanded in three straight contests.

Adrian Kempe can score with the best of them, and that holds especially true against the Canadiens. In 12 career games against Montreal, the Swedish forward has eight goals,12 points and a plus-12 differential.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-KINGS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Kings match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Kings

24-23-5

RECORD

27-17-6

21%

POWER PLAY

15.4%

81.8%

PENALTY KILL

82.3%

2.92

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.78

3.34

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

2.52

Caufield (26)

GOALS

Kempe (24)

Hutson, Suzuki (37)

ASSISTS

Kopitar (31)

Suzuki (52)

POINTS

Kempe (44)

Suzuki (+6)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Edmundson, Foegele (+16)

Xhekaj (131)

HITS

Jeannot (147)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Wednesday. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

Related Content

News Feed

MTL@SJS: Game recap

MTL@SJS: What you need to know

Carrier's persistence continues to pay off

Lines at practice – Feb. 3

MTL@ANA: Game recap

MTL@ANA: What you need to know

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for January

Updates from practice – Feb. 1

Beck, Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

Rafael Harvey-Pinard loaned to Laval Rocket

MIN@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 30

MIN@MTL: What you need to know

Kaiden Guhle out indefinitely 

Updates from practice – Jan. 29

Jayden Struble recalled from Laval Rocket

WPG@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 28