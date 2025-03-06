MTL@EDM: What you need to know

EDMONTON – The Canadiens eye a sixth consecutive win when they square off with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHEN
Thursday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, Sportsnet West, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Martin St-Louis has said it time and time again: for the Canadiens, the playoffs have already begun. And Thursday’s game in Edmonton will be no different. Montreal carries a five-game win streak into Alberta, but the margin for error in the playoff race remains slim and none for the Habs, who are now just three points shy of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Oilers may some breathing room inside the Western Conference race, seven points clear of the cut line, but six losses in their last seven games have put them in a precarious spot. With 21 games to play, Connor McDavid and last year’s Stanley Cup finalists are looking to regain their form and build momentum for what they hope is another deep postseason run.
Earlier this season, the Habs shutout the Oilers at the Bell Centre and they’ll be aiming for another near-perfect performance—this time in front of a wave of Habs fans making the annual pilgrimage to Oil Country.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 18 vs. EDM: 3-0 MTL
Mar. 6 @ EDM:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Thursday’s matchup features the NHL’s second-leading scorer vs. the NHL’s second-leading scorer… since the 4 Nations Face-Off.
That would be Leon Draisaitl vs. Nick Suzuki.
Draisaitl is putting together an MVP caliber season in Edmonton, racking up 45 goals and 92 points in 61 appearances. He’s also currently riding a 12-game point streak, during which he’s collected 18 points.
Suzuki, on the other hand, has 65 points over 61 games for the Canadiens, and ranks second in the league with 13 points in five outings since the February break, including a four-point effort in Montreal’s latest win against Buffalo.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-OILERS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Oilers match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Oilers
30-26-5
RECORD
35-22-4
22%
POWER PLAY
26.5%
82.3%
PENALTY KILL
75.3%
2.98
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.23
3.31
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.93
Caufield (30)
GOALS
Draisaitl (45)
Suzuki (46)
ASSISTS
McDavid (54)
Suzuki (65)
POINTS
Draisaitl (92)
Suzuki (+6)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Draisaitl (+24)
Xhekaj (152)
HITS
Frederic (155)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the arena pregame. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.