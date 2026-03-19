MTL@DET: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens will look to distance themselves from the Red Wings, who are only two points behind them in the standings with an extra game played. Montreal is coming off a thrilling 3-2 overtime that culminated in Cole Caufield scoring the game-winning goal and his 40th of the season. He became the first Hab to accomplish the feat since Vincent Damphousse in 1993-94.

Meanwhile, Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings will continue their four-game homestand against division rivals this week (Montreal, Boston, and Ottawa). Todd McLellan’s men are 19-11-3 on home ice this season.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 9 @ DET: 5-1 MTL

Jan. 10 vs. DET: 4-0 MTL

Mar. 19 @ DET:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki reached the 80-point mark for a second season in a row when he registered a goal and an assist on Tuesday and extended his point streak to four games (3G, 3A). The Canadiens captain became the first player to record back-to-back 80-point seasons since Damphousse.

For his part, Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings with 69 points and is enjoying a four-game point streak (6A). The veteran forward recorded three points (1G, 2A) the last time Detroit and Montreal faced each other this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-WINGS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: