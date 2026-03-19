MTL@DET: What you need to know

DETROIT – The Canadiens and Red Wings are set to clash in an Atlantic Division showdown at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Another big two points on the line against Detroit
DETROIT – The Canadiens and Red Wings are set to clash in an Atlantic Division showdown at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens will look to distance themselves from the Red Wings, who are only two points behind them in the standings with an extra game played. Montreal is coming off a thrilling 3-2 overtime that culminated in Cole Caufield scoring the game-winning goal and his 40th of the season. He became the first Hab to accomplish the feat since Vincent Damphousse in 1993-94.
Meanwhile, Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings will continue their four-game homestand against division rivals this week (Montreal, Boston, and Ottawa). Todd McLellan’s men are 19-11-3 on home ice this season.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 9 @ DET: 5-1 MTL
Jan. 10 vs. DET: 4-0 MTL
Mar. 19 @ DET:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Nick Suzuki reached the 80-point mark for a second season in a row when he registered a goal and an assist on Tuesday and extended his point streak to four games (3G, 3A). The Canadiens captain became the first player to record back-to-back 80-point seasons since Damphousse.
For his part, Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings with 69 points and is enjoying a four-game point streak (6A). The veteran forward recorded three points (1G, 2A) the last time Detroit and Montreal faced each other this season.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-WINGS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.