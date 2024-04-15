MTL@DET: What you need to know

Habs close out 2023-24 road schedule against the Wings in Motor City

cms-20240415-mtl-det-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DETROIT – The opening leg of the Canadiens and Red Wings’ home-and-home series takes place at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, marking the penultimate game of the season for both teams.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Montreal played in their 42nd one-goal game of the season in Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Mike Matheson scored shorthanded, Cole Caufield set a new career high for goals in a single season (27) and Alex Newhook buried his 14th of the season, tying his personal best for goals (14) and points (33) in a single campaign. Cayden Primeau stood tall in the Habs’ net, making 40 saves and allowing only one goal in the skills competition.

Recap: Canadiens at Senators 4.13.24

2. Lane Hutson joined the team in Detroit on Sunday and will practice with the team for the first time during Monday’s morning skate. The 20-year-old defenseman signed a three-year, entry level contract out of Boston University on Friday. Hutson posted 30-67–97 totals in 77 career games as a Terrier, leading to a slew of accolades, including First Team All-American honors, as well as two Hobey Baker Award nominations.

As of Monday morning, Hutson’s status for tonight’s game remains unknown. Any potential confirmation of the Michigan-born rearguard making his NHL debut in Detroit could be known when head coach Martin St-Louis addresses the media following the team’s pregame skate at Little Caesars Arena around 12:00 p.m. ET. The press conference will be streamed live on the team’s X, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

3. While the Canadiens are playing without the pressure of playoff implications down the stretch, the Red Wings are running a 100-metre dash toward the finish line, hoping to secure the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. As they reach the 80-metre mark, the Wings are in second place behind the Washington Capitals. Derek Lalonde’s club will need to win out and get some help to make up the ground required in the final 20 metres and punch their ticket to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lucas Raymond (69 points in 80 games), Dylan Larkin (67 in 66), Alex DeBrincat (65 in 80), Shayne Gostisbehere (51 in 79) and Patrick Kane (46 in 48) are Detroit’s leading scorers. Alex Lyon has started six of the last seven games for the home team and boasts a 3.03 goals-against average, to go along with a .906 save percentage on the season.

4. Recent history gives Habs fans every right to believe the trend of one-goal games could continue tonight in Detroit. Both meetings between the Canadiens and Red Wings this season were not only decided by one goal but also went into overtime. Montreal took game one 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 9, and Detroit scored the extra point with a 4-3 win at the Bell Centre on Jan. 26. Expanding on the idea of tightly contested contests, both the Habs and the Wings’ last two games have gone to overtime or shootout.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET in Detroit. Habs fans can catch the action on Sportsnet and RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm. Montreal will fly home immediately following Monday’s game to get ready for Tuesday’s season finale at the Bell Centre.

