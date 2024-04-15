MTL@DET: What you need to know

As of Monday morning, Hutson’s status for tonight’s game remains unknown. Any potential confirmation of the Michigan-born rearguard making his NHL debut in Detroit could be known when head coach Martin St-Louis addresses the media following the team’s pregame skate at Little Caesars Arena around 12:00 p.m. ET. The press conference will be streamed live on the team’s X, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

3. While the Canadiens are playing without the pressure of playoff implications down the stretch, the Red Wings are running a 100-metre dash toward the finish line, hoping to secure the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. As they reach the 80-metre mark, the Wings are in second place behind the Washington Capitals. Derek Lalonde’s club will need to win out and get some help to make up the ground required in the final 20 metres and punch their ticket to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lucas Raymond (69 points in 80 games), Dylan Larkin (67 in 66), Alex DeBrincat (65 in 80), Shayne Gostisbehere (51 in 79) and Patrick Kane (46 in 48) are Detroit’s leading scorers. Alex Lyon has started six of the last seven games for the home team and boasts a 3.03 goals-against average, to go along with a .906 save percentage on the season.

4. Recent history gives Habs fans every right to believe the trend of one-goal games could continue tonight in Detroit. Both meetings between the Canadiens and Red Wings this season were not only decided by one goal but also went into overtime. Montreal took game one 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 9, and Detroit scored the extra point with a 4-3 win at the Bell Centre on Jan. 26. Expanding on the idea of tightly contested contests, both the Habs and the Wings’ last two games have gone to overtime or shootout.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET in Detroit. Habs fans can catch the action on Sportsnet and RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm. Montreal will fly home immediately following Monday’s game to get ready for Tuesday’s season finale at the Bell Centre.