MTL@CGY: What you need to know

Montreal has surrendered only four goals in regulation in their last three games and will look to stymie a Flames offense that ranks 16th in goals for this year. The Habs have won five of their last six games against the Canadian foe, including their three most recent meetings at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

2. Calgary stopped their losing skid at three games with a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The Flames, in the midst of a four-game homestand, used four unanswered third-period goals, including a pair from Blake Coleman to inch closer to the Knights in the playoff race. Calgary (32-29-5) enters play on Saturday eight points back of the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Nazem Kadri (57), Coleman (50), Yegor Sharangovich (49) are the Flames’ leading scorers, while Jacob Markstrom has carried the majority of the load in net, posting a 22-17-2 record, 2.68 goals-against average and .910 save pct. in 41 games this season.

3. The Habs and Flames’ penalty kills are feeling hot, hot, hot, as of late. Since Feb. 25, the Canadiens own the best PK percentage in the National Hockey League, clicking at a 96.2% (25/26) rate over their last eight games, followed by the Flames, who rank second during that time at 91.7% (22/24). Montreal’s success shorthanded is particularly noteworthy given the team’s numbers in their first 58 games of the season, during which the penalty kill was ranked 31st in the League, operating at a mere 73.9% rate.

“The answers are everywhere. It’s about trying to find them. Sometimes you don’t find them right away, and that’s okay. It’s the process of trying to find answers and right now we’re finding them,” said head coach Martin St-Louis on Wednesday. “We’re a young team and we’re learning to kill penalties together. It’s about being patient but aggressive.”

NHL Edge, a puck and player tracking statistics system, shows that Jake Evans has skated 45.01 kilometres on the penalty kill this season – the highest distance of any player across all 32 teams.

4. According to the NHL’s Public Relations, with a tally against Calgary, Cole Caufield would become the sixth player in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season for the third time in his career before the age of 24. Stephane Richer, Guy Lafleur, Bernie Geoffrion, Claude Lemieux and Henri Richard all did it previously. Caufield has been sitting on 19 goals since Feb. 15, but has contributed in other ways for the Habs, with seven assists in his last nine games.

“This year, for me, he’s becoming a more complete player,” assured St-Louis this week. “If you flip the stats, nobody would say anything. To me, when you’re evolving in the playmaking department, you’re aware of what’s on the ice and where. […] Cole is learning to play the game. He hasn’t forgotten how to score goals; he’s going to score a lot of goals in this league.”

5. Friday was a travel day for the Canadiens. The team is not scheduled to skate Saturday morning, so any possible lineup changes and the starting goalie should be known during the pregame media availabilties, streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and X around 1:00 p.m. ET. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET (that’s 5:00 p.m. local time for our Calgarians). Habs fans can see the action on CBC, Citytv and TVA Sports, or listen in on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm.