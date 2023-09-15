News Feed

Foundation sets new fundraising record at the Canadiens Golf Tournament  

CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft

2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs

Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School

Canadiens go country at LASSO

Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert

Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24

Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades

youppi parties at ilesoniq 2023

Canadiens earn hardware at Stanley Awards

The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings

MTL@BUF | Prospects Challenge: What you need to know

Habs’ hopefuls open three-game showcase against the host Sabres

BUFFALO – The Canadiens prospects go head-to-head with the Buffalo Sabres’ rookies on Friday night at LECOM Harborcenter.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here is the projected lineup ahead of Friday night’s game:

Forwards
51 Heineman
62 Beck
97 Roy
57 Farrell
86 Kidney
48 Mesar
43 Simoneau
53 Mysak
89 Guindon
96 Xhekaj
76 Davidson
85 Parker-Jones
Defensemen
84 Trudeau
64 Reinbacher
79 Ortiz
94 Mailloux
42 Demin
93 Tourigny
Goalies
75 Dobes
37 Miller

A 27-man roster traveled to Buffalo on Thursday afternoon for the 2023 Prospects Challenge, as part of the team’s rookie camp, from September 15-18.