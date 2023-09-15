MTL@BUF | Prospects Challenge: What you need to know

BUFFALO – The Canadiens prospects go head-to-head with the Buffalo Sabres’ rookies on Friday night at LECOM Harborcenter.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
Here is the projected lineup ahead of Friday night’s game:
Forwards
51 Heineman
62 Beck
97 Roy
57 Farrell
86 Kidney
48 Mesar
43 Simoneau
53 Mysak
89 Guindon
96 Xhekaj
76 Davidson
85 Parker-Jones
Defensemen
84 Trudeau
64 Reinbacher
79 Ortiz
94 Mailloux
42 Demin
93 Tourigny
Goalies
75 Dobes
37 Miller
A 27-man roster traveled to Buffalo on Thursday afternoon for the 2023 Prospects Challenge, as part of the team’s rookie camp, from September 15-18.