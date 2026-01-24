MTL@BOS: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal’s starting to get used to these so-called “big” divisional games. It feels like there’s another one every other night. They stumbled against Buffalo earlier in the week, but overall, the Habs are 9-7-1 against the Atlantic this season. It’s a solid mark, though one Martin St-Louis’ group will probably need to tighten up if they want to hold down that top-three spot in the division down the stretch, and what better time to start than a Saturday night in Boston?

The Bruins, on the other hand, sit at 8-8-0 in divisional play. The three-point gap between the teams is basically the product of one extra win and an extra overtime point for the Canadiens, serving as a perfect reminder of how much these games matter. Winners of seven of their last eight, the B’s are rolling right now and at 18-8-1 on home ice in 2025-26, they’ll look to keep that run going at TD Garden on Saturday.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 15 vs. BOS: 3-2 BOS

Dec. 23 @ BOS: 6-2 MTL

Jan. 24 @ BOS:

Mar. 17 vs. BOS:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Steady Eddy Nick Suzuki enters Saturday on a four-game point streak over which he’s collected seven points, including three multi-point games. Lifetime against the Bruins, the Habs captain has piled up 16 points in 20 games.

There’s Pasta cooking in Beantown. David Pastrnak is on a heater with 22 points in his last 11 games, including two separate five-game points streaks.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BRUINS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Bruins match up by the numbers: