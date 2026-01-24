MTL@BOS: What you need to know

BOSTON – Separated by just three points in the standings, the Canadiens and Bruins meet Saturday at TD Garden for their third of four matchups this season.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
The Habs are in Beantown for a battle with the surging Bruins on Saturday
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal’s starting to get used to these so-called “big” divisional games. It feels like there’s another one every other night. They stumbled against Buffalo earlier in the week, but overall, the Habs are 9-7-1 against the Atlantic this season. It’s a solid mark, though one Martin St-Louis’ group will probably need to tighten up if they want to hold down that top-three spot in the division down the stretch, and what better time to start than a Saturday night in Boston?
The Bruins, on the other hand, sit at 8-8-0 in divisional play. The three-point gap between the teams is basically the product of one extra win and an extra overtime point for the Canadiens, serving as a perfect reminder of how much these games matter. Winners of seven of their last eight, the B’s are rolling right now and at 18-8-1 on home ice in 2025-26, they’ll look to keep that run going at TD Garden on Saturday.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 15 vs. BOS: 3-2 BOS
Dec. 23 @ BOS: 6-2 MTL
Jan. 24 @ BOS:
Mar. 17 vs. BOS:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Steady Eddy Nick Suzuki enters Saturday on a four-game point streak over which he’s collected seven points, including three multi-point games. Lifetime against the Bruins, the Habs captain has piled up 16 points in 20 games.
There’s Pasta cooking in Beantown. David Pastrnak is on a heater with 22 points in his last 11 games, including two separate five-game points streaks.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BRUINS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Bruins match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
