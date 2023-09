BUFFALO – The Canadiens rookies won their first game of the 2023 Prospects Challenge with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Saturday.

In game 2 of the tournament, which was streamed across four of the team’s digital platforms, Boston opened the scoring in the first period, but the Habs’ hopefuls quickly took control with four unanswered goals off the sticks of Cedrick Guindon, Jan Mysak, Joshua Roy and Ty Smilanic.

Goaltender Quentin Miller made 26 saves.