Molson Viewing Parties are back for the 2025-26 season

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Molson are teaming up again this season to bring fans together when the team is on the road.

Molson Viewing Parties are back for 13 away games during the 2025-26 campaign, turning 13 Quebec bars into the ultimate meet-up destinations to cheer on the Habs with fellow fans.

On tap at each event are bar games, a DJ and special guest alum, prizes—including merch and tickets to home games to be won—and more.

Viewing parties are scheduled throughout the regular season and take place across Montreal and its surrounding areas.

See the full 13-game schedule below: