Molson Viewing Parties are back for the 2025-26 season

Fans can watch 13 away games together and win prizes at Molson partner locations

20240215-chc-LCB01419-

© Laurent Corbeil/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Molson are teaming up again this season to bring fans together when the team is on the road.

Molson Viewing Parties are back for 13 away games during the 2025-26 campaign, turning 13 Quebec bars into the ultimate meet-up destinations to cheer on the Habs with fellow fans.

On tap at each event are bar games, a DJ and special guest alum, prizes—including merch and tickets to home games to be won—and more.

Viewing parties are scheduled throughout the regular season and take place across Montreal and its surrounding areas.

See the full 13-game schedule below:

Date

Game time

Opponent

Address

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

7:00 p.m.

at Toronto

Étoile du Match

1-1629 route 132, Varennes, QC, J3X 1P7

Saturday, October 25, 2025

7:00 p.m.

at Vancouver

La Maisonnée

5385 ave. Gatineau, Montreal, QC, H3T 1X2

Thursday, November 6, 2025

7:00 p.m.

at New Jersey

Pub Les Sportifs

2300 rue Ontario E, Montreal, QC, H2K 1W1

Friday, November 28, 2025

4:00 p.m.

at Vegas

La Cage Centre Bell

1212 ave. des Canadiens, Montreal, QC, H3B 2S2

Saturday, November 29, 2025

3:00 p.m.

at Colorado

Taverne des Loisirs

588 rue Saint-Charles S, Granby, QC, J2G 7B6

Saturday, December 6, 2025

7:00 p.m.

at Toronto

Chez Miller

1840 rue Atateken, Montreal, QC, H2L 3L6

Saturday, December 13, 2025

7:00 p.m.

at NY Rangers

Pub Epoxy

4210 rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC, H4C 1J4

Saturday, January 17, 2026

7:00 p.m.

at Ottawa

Les 3 Monkeys

200-1455 rue Peel, Montreal, QC, H3A 1T5

Saturday, January 24, 2026

7:00 p.m.

at Bruins

Lord William Pub

265 rue des Seigneurs, Montreal, QC, H3J 0B3

Saturday, March 7, 2026

7:00 p.m.

at Los Angeles

Brasserie du Boulevard

505 rue Celanese, Drummondville, QC, J2B 5K4

Thursday, March 19, 2026

7:00 p.m.

at Detroit

Bar Café Le Mondial

150 chem. Duplessis, Sherbrooke, QC, J1E 3C7

Saturday, March 28, 2026

7:00 p.m.

at Nashville

Centre Sportif Pile ou Face

1139 rue Principale, Granby, QC, J2J 0M3

Thursday, April 2, 2026

7:00 p.m.

at NY Rangers

Resto-Pub 100 Génies

530 rue Peel, Montreal, QC, H3C 2H1

Each gathering begins one hour before the game. Please note that Molson Viewing Parties are for fans aged 18+.

Related Content

News Feed

Off the ice with... Luguentz Dort

Owen Protz assigned to the Brantford Bulldogs

PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines at morning skate – Sept. 23

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Geoff Molson and France Margaret Bélanger join Toronto Tempo ownership group

PIT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

The Foundation’s 50/50 raffles return for the 2025-26 season

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 22

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

PIT@MTL: Important STM strike info

Updates from training camp – Sept. 21

Lines at training camp – Sept. 20

Lines at training camp – Sept. 19

Lines and defense pairings at training camp – Sept. 18

Tune in to the Canadiens Media Day Livestream on Thursday

60 players to participate in 2025 Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises $828,948 for the Foundation