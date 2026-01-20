MIN@MTL: What you need to know

Habs host Wild on Alexandre Carrier Bobblehead Night at the Bell Centre!

20260120-previewEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Minnesota and Montreal, two teams ranked second and third in their respective divisions, meet on Alexandre Carrier Bobblehead Night presented by RONA at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Alexandre Carrier Bobblehead Night presented by RONA

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Tuesday for the third bobblehead giveaway of the 2025-26 season. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive an Alexandre Carrier bobblehead, courtesy of RONA.

The collectibles will be distributed at all entrances. Note that doors giving access to M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec and suites open at 5:00 p.m. while doors for the rest of the arena open at 5:30 p.m.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Welcome to the Atlantic Division, where even a 1-1-1 road trip can cost you ground in the playoff race. The strength of the division is hard to wrap your head around, but that’s exactly what the Canadiens can’t afford to do right now. Their focus has to stay on what they can control: the push to the Olympic break. Fresh off a stunning 6-5 overtime win in Ottawa and a 6-3-1 run over their last 10 games, Montreal will look to firm up their place in the Atlantic with eight games remaining before the schedule pauses.

Minnesota has some breathing room in the West, sitting 12 points above the playoff line, but they haven’t exactly been rolling. They’re 4-3-3 in their last 10, with losses in five of their last eight, and their defensive play has been the biggest issue. The Wild have given up four or more goals in six of those eight games. They did, however, take care of the Leafs last night, and with Filip Gustavsson starting that one, all signs point to rookie standout Jesper Wallstedt getting the nod on Tuesday.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 20 vs. MIN:

Feb. 2 @ MIN:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Carrier’s bobblehead night couldn’t come at a better moment. The veteran defenseman has caught fire, scoring three times in his last four outings, quadrupling his season total with a run of timely goals. His surge comes as Montreal continues to stack point on the back end, ranking third in the NHL in points by defensemen (128), trailing only Washington (129) and Colorado (149).

On the other side, Habs fans will get their first look at Quinn Hughes in a Minnesota uniform on Tuesday. Since the blockbuster deal that brought him to the State of Hockey, the dynamic blue-liner has put up 20 points in 18 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: WILD-HABS

Here’s how the Wild and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC

New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.

The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.

Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.

Related Content

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 19 

Phil Goyette passes away at 92

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Jan. 16

Owen Beck and Jacob Fowler loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@BUF: Game recap

Canadiens Embedded web series returns on YouTube

Updates from morning skate – Jan. 15

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

Two-year contract extension for Alexandre Texier 

MTL@WSH: Game recap

MTL@WSH: What you need to know

VAN@MTL: Game recap 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 12

VAN@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Jan. 11

DET@MTL: Game recap