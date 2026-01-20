MIN@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Alexandre Carrier Bobblehead Night presented by RONA

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Tuesday for the third bobblehead giveaway of the 2025-26 season. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive an Alexandre Carrier bobblehead, courtesy of RONA.

The collectibles will be distributed at all entrances. Note that doors giving access to M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec and suites open at 5:00 p.m. while doors for the rest of the arena open at 5:30 p.m.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Welcome to the Atlantic Division, where even a 1-1-1 road trip can cost you ground in the playoff race. The strength of the division is hard to wrap your head around, but that’s exactly what the Canadiens can’t afford to do right now. Their focus has to stay on what they can control: the push to the Olympic break. Fresh off a stunning 6-5 overtime win in Ottawa and a 6-3-1 run over their last 10 games, Montreal will look to firm up their place in the Atlantic with eight games remaining before the schedule pauses.

Minnesota has some breathing room in the West, sitting 12 points above the playoff line, but they haven’t exactly been rolling. They’re 4-3-3 in their last 10, with losses in five of their last eight, and their defensive play has been the biggest issue. The Wild have given up four or more goals in six of those eight games. They did, however, take care of the Leafs last night, and with Filip Gustavsson starting that one, all signs point to rookie standout Jesper Wallstedt getting the nod on Tuesday.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 20 vs. MIN:

Feb. 2 @ MIN:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Carrier’s bobblehead night couldn’t come at a better moment. The veteran defenseman has caught fire, scoring three times in his last four outings, quadrupling his season total with a run of timely goals. His surge comes as Montreal continues to stack point on the back end, ranking third in the NHL in points by defensemen (128), trailing only Washington (129) and Colorado (149).

On the other side, Habs fans will get their first look at Quinn Hughes in a Minnesota uniform on Tuesday. Since the blockbuster deal that brought him to the State of Hockey, the dynamic blue-liner has put up 20 points in 18 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: WILD-HABS

Here’s how the Wild and Canadiens match up by the numbers: