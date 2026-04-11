Mike Matheson wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

MONTREAL – Members of the media who cover the Canadiens voted defenseman Mike Matheson as the 2025-26 recipient of the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually to the Canadiens player who played a dominant role during the regular season without earning any particular honor.

Matheson received the most votes in the race for the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy, earning a total of 89 points to finish ahead of teammates Noah Dobson (40 points) and Oliver Kapanen (27 points). The defenseman succeeds forward Josh Anderson, who was the recipient of the award in 2024-25.

Matheson has played 76 games so far this season, scoring seven goals and adding 30 assists. The 32-year-old defenseman leads the team with an average time on ice (TOI) of 24:14, ranking 16th in the NHL in this category. The native of Pointe-Claire, QC produced a career high 34 points at even strength this season. In addition, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound rearguard leads the NHL with an average TOI of 3:58 per game while shorthanded.

Created in 1981 to honor the memory of legendary sportswriter Jacques Beauchamp, who spent most of his professional career covering the Canadiens, the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy was first awarded to Doug Jarvis following the 1981-82 season.