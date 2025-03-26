Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 26

Status quo at Habs practice in St. Louis

By Montreal Canadiens
ST. LOUIS – Martin St-Louis kept his lines and defense pairings intact at Canadiens practice at Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

89 Roy

15 Newhook

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

45 Carrier

47 Struble

48 Hutson

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Michael Pezzetta skated as a fourth pairing on the blue line.

The Canadiens will travel to Philadelphia following today’s practice, where they take on the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

