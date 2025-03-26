Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 26

ST. LOUIS – Martin St-Louis kept his lines and defense pairings intact at Canadiens practice at Enterprise Center on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the lineup:
Status quo at Habs practice in St. Louis
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
89 Roy
15 Newhook
92 Laine
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
71 Evans
40 Armia
Defensemen
8 Matheson
45 Carrier
47 Struble
48 Hutson
72 Xhekaj
58 Savard
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Michael Pezzetta skated as a fourth pairing on the blue line.
The Canadiens will travel to Philadelphia following today’s practice, where they take on the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.