VANCOUVER – Patrik Laine was the only absentee from Canadiens practice at Rogers Arena on Monday.

The Finnish forward, who did not play in Calgary on Saturday, remains sidelined with the flu.

Fresh off his Monday morning call-up, Roy was on the ice with his teammates in Vancouver. The 21-year-old skated on a line with Alex Newhook and Brendan Gallagher on the Pacific Coast.

Here are the complete line combinations and defense pairings from today’s session: