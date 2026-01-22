BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Habs host the Buffalo Sabres and Youppi!’s Mascot Party at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Youppi!’s Mascot Party features number of special guests as Habs host Sabres in Montreal
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Mascot Party
Mascot guests from around the NHL and beyond will be at the Bell Centre on Thursday for the Canadiens' annual Mascot Party. This year’s guestlist of furry friends features:
Fans can meet the mascots in the main concourse as of 5:30 p.m., or throughout the crowd during the game.
The first 5,000 fans to arrive at the Bell Centre will also receive a Youppi! or METAL! ice pack for the occasion.
New METAL! merch
A new METAL! T-shirt created in collaboration with legendary designer “Ghoulish Gary” Pullin drops just in time for the Mascot Party.
Fans at the game can visit a special METAL! merch table in Section 113 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to meet the blue mascot and be among the first to purchase a shirt.
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens’ season of heroics rolled on Tuesday with another dramatic finish — a 4–3, last-minute win over the Minnesota Wild. The victory pushed Montreal seven points ahead of the Maple Leafs, who remain the first team out in a ruthless Eastern Conference race. After a tough finish to 2025 on home ice, the Habs have caught fire to start the new year, opening 2026 with a 4-1-0 run at the Bell Centre.
Buffalo’s winter surge has finally cooled a bit. After ripping off 15 wins in 17 games from mid-December to mid-January, the Sabres hit a brief skid with back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Carolina. They steadied themselves with a bounce-back win over Nashville on Tuesday and now sit at 27-17-5, holding down the top wild card spot in the East. Lindy Ruff’s group has been solid but not spectacular on the road, posting an 11-11-2 record away from home.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL
Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF
Jan. 22 vs. BUF:
Jan. 31 @ BUF:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Cole Caufield has been on a tear, scoring four times in his last three outings, including back-to-back late game-winners against Ottawa and Minnesota. He now sits at 49 points through 50 games.
And if you caught last Thursday’s game, you already know who to circle on Buffalo’s side. Tage Thompson torched the Canadiens for five points in a 5–3 Sabres win and enters the rematch with 14 points in his last nine games.
BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS
Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
