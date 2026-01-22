BUF@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Mascot Party

Mascot guests from around the NHL and beyond will be at the Bell Centre on Thursday for the Canadiens' annual Mascot Party. This year’s guestlist of furry friends features:

Youppi!

METAL!

Iceburgh – Pittsburgh Penguins

Louie – St. Louis Blues

NJ Devil – New Jersey Devils

Rocky – Denver Nuggets (NBA)

Slapshot – Washington Capitals

Thunderbug – Tampa Bay Lightning

Fans can meet the mascots in the main concourse as of 5:30 p.m., or throughout the crowd during the game.

The first 5,000 fans to arrive at the Bell Centre will also receive a Youppi! or METAL! ice pack for the occasion.

New METAL! merch

A new METAL! T-shirt created in collaboration with legendary designer “Ghoulish Gary” Pullin drops just in time for the Mascot Party.

Fans at the game can visit a special METAL! merch table in Section 113 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to meet the blue mascot and be among the first to purchase a shirt.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens’ season of heroics rolled on Tuesday with another dramatic finish — a 4–3, last-minute win over the Minnesota Wild. The victory pushed Montreal seven points ahead of the Maple Leafs, who remain the first team out in a ruthless Eastern Conference race. After a tough finish to 2025 on home ice, the Habs have caught fire to start the new year, opening 2026 with a 4-1-0 run at the Bell Centre.

Buffalo’s winter surge has finally cooled a bit. After ripping off 15 wins in 17 games from mid-December to mid-January, the Sabres hit a brief skid with back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Carolina. They steadied themselves with a bounce-back win over Nashville on Tuesday and now sit at 27-17-5, holding down the top wild card spot in the East. Lindy Ruff’s group has been solid but not spectacular on the road, posting an 11-11-2 record away from home.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL

Jan. 15 @ BUF: 5-3 BUF

Jan. 22 vs. BUF:

Jan. 31 @ BUF:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cole Caufield has been on a tear, scoring four times in his last three outings, including back-to-back late game-winners against Ottawa and Minnesota. He now sits at 49 points through 50 games.

And if you caught last Thursday’s game, you already know who to circle on Buffalo’s side. Tage Thompson torched the Canadiens for five points in a 5–3 Sabres win and enters the rematch with 14 points in his last nine games.

BY THE NUMBERS: SABRES-HABS

Here’s how the Sabres and Canadiens match up by the numbers: