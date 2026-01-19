Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 19 

BROSSARD – Kirby Dach skated on the Canadiens’ top line in Alexandre Texier’s absence at practice on Monday.
Texier (therapy day) was the lone Hab not on the ice at the CN Sports Complex.
Here’s how the Canadiens lined up on the South Shore:
Dach fills in for Texier at practice on the South Shore
