Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 19 

Dach fills in for Texier at practice on the South Shore

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Kirby Dach skated on the Canadiens’ top line in Alexandre Texier’s absence at practice on Monday.

Texier (therapy day) was the lone Hab not on the ice at the CN Sports Complex.

Here’s how the Canadiens lined up on the South Shore:

The Canadiens host the Minnesota Wild on Alexandre Carrier Bobblehead Night presented by RONA at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

