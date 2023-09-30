News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30

The game day roster held a morning skate at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday ahead of their exhibition matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

TOR@MTL: Projected lineup
Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

15 Newhook

49 Harvey-Pinard

77 Dach

20 Slafkovsky

51 Heineman

86 Kidney

24 Andersson

55 Pezzetta

61 Maillet

57 Farrell

Defensemen

59 Norlinder

52 Barron

21 Guhle

64 Reinbacher

84 Trudeau

26 Kovacevic

Goalies

35 Montembeault

74 Dobes

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.