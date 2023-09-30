Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the CN Sports Complex on Saturday ahead of their exhibition matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
15 Newhook
49 Harvey-Pinard
77 Dach
20 Slafkovsky
51 Heineman
86 Kidney
24 Andersson
55 Pezzetta
61 Maillet
57 Farrell
Defensemen
59 Norlinder
52 Barron
21 Guhle
64 Reinbacher
84 Trudeau
26 Kovacevic
Goalies
35 Montembeault
74 Dobes