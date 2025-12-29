MTL@TBL: Game recap 

TAMPA – Juraj Slafkovsky scored with 3.8 seconds remaining to force overtime, but the Canadiens fell in a shootout, dropping a 5–4 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday.

Montreal netted four third-period goals off the sticks of Ivan Demidov, Slafkovsky (2) and Noah Dobson, including three unanswered to erase a 4-1 deficit in the dying seconds of the game.

Demidov, Dobson and Slafkovsky all had multi-point nights.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

