MTL@TBL: Game recap 

Habs battle back from 4-1 deficit but slip in the shootout

20251228_MTLTBL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – Juraj Slafkovsky scored with 3.8 seconds remaining to force overtime, but the Canadiens fell in a shootout, dropping a 5–4 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday.

Montreal netted four third-period goals off the sticks of Ivan Demidov, Slafkovsky (2) and Noah Dobson, including three unanswered to erase a 4-1 deficit in the dying seconds of the game.

Demidov, Dobson and Slafkovsky all had multi-point nights.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P3 01:06 [1]-3 Demidov (Slafkovsky, Dobson)

MTL@TBL: Demidov scores goal against Jonas Johansson

P3 09:16 [2]-4 Slafkovsky (Kapanen)

MTL@TBL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Jonas Johansson

P3 12:17 [3]-4 Dobson (Caufield, Slafkovsky)

MTL@TBL: Dobson scores goal against Jonas Johansson

P3 19:56 [4]-4 Slafkovsky (Demidov, Hutson)

MTL@TBL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Jonas Johansson

Tampa Bay goals

P2 02:28 0-[1] Kucherov (Goncalves)

P2 12:11 0-[2] Kucherov (Point, Goncalves)

P2 14:49 0-[3] Paul (Bjorkstrand, Groshev)

P3 01:40 1-[4] Holmberg (Bjorkstrand, D’Astous)

Canadiens
Result
Lightning
Demidov
❌ | ✅
Goncalves
Caufield
❌ | ✅
Point

What’s next

The second leg of the Florida swing goes down Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

