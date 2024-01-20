Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 20 

Anderson to return to the lineup, Montembeault to start against Boston

20240120_MorningSkate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

BOSTON – The Canadiens practiced at TD Garden ahead of their matchup with the Bruins on Saturday.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his pregame press conference that forward Josh Anderson will return to the lineup in Boston. The 29-year-old forward has not played since Jan. 11 against the Sharks. He's been evaluated on a day-to-day basis (lower. body) since then. Anderson is slated to play his 499th NHL game. 

Samuel Montembeault will start for the Canadiens for the seventh time in 11 games.

Here’s the projected lineup for tonight’s game:

Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

17 Anderson

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

89 Roy

 91 Monahan

40 Armia

  49 Harvey-Pinard

13 Stephens

55 Pezzetta

Defensemen

8 Matheson

58 Savard

47 Struble

21 Guhle 

54 Harris

52 Barron

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

34 Allen

Forwards Jesse Ylonen and Tanner Pearson, as well as defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic rotated in on occasion. None of the three are expected to play against the Bruins.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in the Habs and B’s third meeting of the year. As it stands, the season series is knotted at one apiece.

