Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 20 

BOSTON – The Canadiens practiced at TD Garden ahead of their matchup with the Bruins on Saturday.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his pregame press conference that forward Josh Anderson will return to the lineup in Boston. The 29-year-old forward has not played since Jan. 11 against the Sharks. He's been evaluated on a day-to-day basis (lower. body) since then. Anderson is slated to play his 499th NHL game.

Samuel Montembeault will start for the Canadiens for the seventh time in 11 games.

Here’s the projected lineup for tonight’s game: