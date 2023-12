WINNIPEG – The Canadiens practiced at Canada Life Centre on Monday ahead of their game against the Jets.

Sunday was a travel day for the team, coming off a 5-3 win against the Islanders on the weekend.

All 23 players on the active roster, plus defenseman Jordan Harris took part in the morning skate. Harris, 23, is rehabbing a lower-body injury and could return to the lineup as early as this week.

Here’s how the Habs lined up: