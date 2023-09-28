Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced on Thursday morning at the CN Sports Complex.
Here are the lines are defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis for Group A:
Training camp resumed on the South Shore on Thursday
Forwards
55 Pezzetta
71 Evans
11 Gallagher
70 Pearson
13 Stephens
17 Anderson
56 Ylönen
57 Farrell
40 Armia
86 Kidney
62 Beck
97 Roy
Defensemen
54 Harris
52 Barron / 27 Lindström
72 Xhekaj
64 Reinbacher / 92 Beaudin
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Groups B and C are scheduled to skate at 11:45 a.m. ET.
The Habs and Leafs will go head-to-head at the Bell Centre on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.