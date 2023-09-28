News Feed

Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28

Training camp resumed on the South Shore on Thursday

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced on Thursday morning at the CN Sports Complex.

Here are the lines are defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis for Group A:

Group A: Lines and defense pairings
Forwards

55 Pezzetta

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

70 Pearson

13 Stephens

17 Anderson

56 Ylönen

57 Farrell

40 Armia

86 Kidney

62 Beck

97 Roy

Defensemen

54 Harris

52 Barron / 27 Lindström

72 Xhekaj

64 Reinbacher / 92 Beaudin

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Groups B and C are scheduled to skate at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The Habs and Leafs will go head-to-head at the Bell Centre on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.