Kaiden Guhle named to Canada’s roster for Worlds

Guhle is the third Hab to be named to their country’s roster, joining Cole Caufield (USA) and Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia). With Canada in Group A and USA and Slovakia in Group B, any potential matchup featuring Guhle against Caufield or Slafkovsky will have to wait until the knockout rounds.

Team Canada opens their tournament on May 11 against Great Britain at 6:20 a.m. ET. All of Canada’s games will be broadcast on TSN and RDS.