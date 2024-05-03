Kaiden Guhle named to Canada’s roster for Worlds

MONTREAL – Kaiden Guhle will represent Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Ostrava and Prague, Czechia from May 10 to 26.
22-year-old defenseman to make his World Championship debut in May
MONTREAL – Kaiden Guhle will represent Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Ostrava and Prague, Czechia from May 10 to 26.
Hockey Canada announced its 20-man roster on Friday:
This will mark Guhle’s first time representing Canada at the World Championship. The 22-year-old defenseman previously donned the Maple Leaf at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The Habs blue-liner totaled 22 points (6G, 16A) in 70 games with the Canadiens this season and finished 14th in the NHL with 178 blocked shots in 2023-24.
Guhle is the third Hab to be named to their country’s roster, joining Cole Caufield (USA) and Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia). With Canada in Group A and USA and Slovakia in Group B, any potential matchup featuring Guhle against Caufield or Slafkovsky will have to wait until the knockout rounds.
Team Canada opens their tournament on May 11 against Great Britain at 6:20 a.m. ET. All of Canada’s games will be broadcast on TSN and RDS.