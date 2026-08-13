Juraj Slafkovsky named Honorary Citizen of village in Slovakia

Among his many accomplishments, the 22-year-old made history when he led Slovakia’s men’s hockey team to their first-ever Olympic medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, bringing home bronze. That same year, he became the first Slovak selected with the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft. His most recent stint with the men’s national team resulted in a fourth-place finish at Milano Cortina 2026 where he led his countrymen in points with eight (4G, 4A) in six games.