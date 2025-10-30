Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo loaned to Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Wednesday night that forward Joshua Roy and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo have been loaned to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Both players were recalled on October 21 and accompanied the team on its recent road trip through Western Canada and Seattle. Roy suited up for one game on the trip, while Del Gaizo — who appeared in over half the 2024-25 season with the Nashville Predators — practiced with the team but has yet to make his Montreal debut.

The Rocket return to action Friday night when they host the Rochester Americans, while the Canadiens resume their schedule Saturday at home against the Ottawa Senators.