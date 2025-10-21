Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo recalled from Laval Rocket

Owen Beck loaned to Habs AHL affiliate

20251021_personnelmoveEN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD - The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that forward Joshua Roy and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo have been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The team also loaned forward Owen Beck, who was recalled on an emergency basis on Saturday, to the Rocket.

In four games with Laval, Roy has amassed three goals and one assist. His previous stints with Montreal spanned 35 games where the 22-year-old collected 11 points (6G, 5A).

Meanwhile, Del Gaizo has a plus-2 differential through four games with the Habs affiliate. The 26-year-old blue-liner signed with the Canadiens this past offseason on a one-year, two-way deal.

News Feed

BUF@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 20

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

NYR@MTL: Game recap

Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket

Medical update on Kaiden Guhle

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 18

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

METAL! announces appearances at all Saturday home games

NSH@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 16

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 15

SEA@MTL: Game recap

Habs remember Ken Dryden at home opener

Canadiens pick walkout songs at home opener

Multi-year contract extensions for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 14 