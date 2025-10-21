Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo recalled from Laval Rocket

BROSSARD - The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that forward Joshua Roy and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo have been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The team also loaned forward Owen Beck, who was recalled on an emergency basis on Saturday, to the Rocket.

In four games with Laval, Roy has amassed three goals and one assist. His previous stints with Montreal spanned 35 games where the 22-year-old collected 11 points (6G, 5A).

Meanwhile, Del Gaizo has a plus-2 differential through four games with the Habs affiliate. The 26-year-old blue-liner signed with the Canadiens this past offseason on a one-year, two-way deal.