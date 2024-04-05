Joel Armia selected as the team candidate for the Bill Masterton trophy

The forward is tied for third on the team with 16 goals this season

3048_22_Trophee_Bill_Maserton_Armia_1920x1080_PR_V1
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Friday that the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) selected Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia as the team candidate for the Bill Masterton Trophy for the 2023-24 season.

Armia has played 59 games with the Canadiens this season, recording 16 goals and six assists. The Pori, FIN native tied his single-season career high of 16 goals on April 4 (he first established that personal best in 2019-20). Armia is also set to play his 500th NHL career game on April 7 in New York against the Rangers.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward showed perseverance and dedication this season after being loaned to the Laval Rocket at the start of the campaign. Armia, who played twice with the Rocket before he was recalled for good by the Canadiens on November 24, tallied nine points (6G, 3A) in eight AHL contests. The 30-year-old right winger has been an important part of the Canadiens’ special teams, ranking second among Montreal forwards in average ice time per game on the penalty kill.

Since 1968, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy has been awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The winner is selected by a poll among the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season. The trophy commemorates the late Bill Masterton, a player with the Minnesota North Stars, who lost his life following an NHL game on January 15, 1968.

Six Canadiens players have been awarded with the Masterton Trophy since its inception; Carey Price (2021-22), Max Pacioretty (2011-12), Saku Koivu (2001-02), Serge Savard (1978-79), Henri Richard (1973-74), and Claude Provost (1967-68), who was the inaugural recipient of the award.

News Feed

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Thursday’s pre- and postgame concerts canceled

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 4

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Apr. 3

FLA@MTL: Game recap

A look at the Canadiens’ The Goal is Green logo

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 2

CH Weekly: April 2 to 7

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens celebrate Autism Acceptance Month

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 1

Cayden Primeau earns Molson Cup honor for March

CAR@MTL: Game recap

CAR@MTL: What you need to know

Guhle suspended one game for slashing

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 30 

PHI@MTL: Game recap