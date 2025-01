BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that Jayden Struble has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

He was assigned to the team’s affiliate last Friday on a conditioning assignment.

During his stint with the Rocket, the 6-foot, 207-pound blue-liner played two games and registered a plus-1 differential.

This season with the Canadiens, Struble, 23, has registered five points (2G, 3A) in 26 games.